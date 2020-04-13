Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Show Is Delay due to COVID-19 pandemic

- Advertisement -

Filmmaker James Gunn maintains his expected movies”Guardians of the Galaxy 3” and”The Suicide Squad” won’t be postponed because of the continuing coronavirus crisis all around the world.

Gunn started about the standing of these movies while answering fans’ questions on his own Twitter accounts

He explained the new”Suicide Squad” movie, for Warner Bros. and DC Comics, is scheduled to launch planned on August 6, 2021.

“Right now there is no motive for the Suicide Squad’ launch date to proceed. We’re on or before schedule. We’re fortunate to wrap shooting and put editing up from our houses (because of post-production group and studio using foresight) before quarantine,” Gunn said.

He even gave a similar upgrade for”Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3“, which doesn’t have a release date yet.

“At this time the programs together with vol. 3′ will also be precisely the same as they had been earlier coronavirus,” he explained.

Gunn is excited about his version of “The Suicide Squad”, which stars Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” manager Gunn wrote the next”Suicide Squad” setup, which tells the story of a bunch of superb –villains driven by the authorities to work for great and help you save humanity. The first installation grossing $768 million globally.