GUARDIANS OF GALAXY VOL.3: WILL GAMORA RETURN?, RELEASE DATE, CAST AND MUCH MORE!!

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

Guardians of The Galaxy is an American Superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name. This movie is produced by Marvel Studios and is distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This series is written and directed by James Gunn.

CAST:

The main cast will be returning to the sequel as well. We will see the main characters like:

  •  Karen Gillan as Nebula
  • Vin Diesel as Groot
  • Bradley Cooper as Rocket
  •  Pom Klementieff as Mantis
  •  Chris Pratt as Star-Lord.

STORY PLOT:

Gamora is a part of Thanos’s family. Avengers: Endgame movie has shown that Gamora will be alive. So, this raises the chances of Gamora coming back in Vol.3. So, in that case, we might be seeing Zoe Saldana as Gomara in the upcoming movie.

We even have another interesting addition to the cast members. And that will be Chris Hemsworth. It is confirmed that Thor will be a part of the characters list in Vol.3.

RELEASE DATE:

Gunn officially announced in 2017 that he would be coming back with another volume of this movie series. Since then, however, we haven’t known the release date of this much-anticipated sequel. There will be no change in plans of the release owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, we will be seeing volume 3 in 2022, two years from now.

TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates on volume 3 of this movie. But make sure to stay tuned to moscoop for latest information.

Rida Samreen

