GTA 6 : Till now all we have is available here !!

GTA 5, Grand Theft Auto 5, a 2013 release game that first release for consoles. And after some time was available for PC gamers too. The game is the second best selling game of all the times. Recently Rockstar Games release an Expanded form of GT5 for soon releasing PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X. So, now everybody is eagerly waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

All About Grand Theft Auto 6 :

According to estimations and reports, fans have to wait longer for GTA 6. The sixth part or edition of this game is officially renewed. Recently in May Rockstar Games in an online streaming release function on YouTube, take out GT5 more advanced than previous ones. That will be for PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X.

Now according to the gaming experts and other wise men of industry. This will have an impact on the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. The sixth version of this action thrill game will not be available before 2022. So the release may go around late 2022 or early 2023.

Speaking on the issue on Triple Click Podcast via Daily Star, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier share information. ” I will say that I know many people out there, especially a lot of avid GTA fans. Probably Skewing younger are upset because I told that GTA 6 is in the kinda early development stage. Surely the game will face some delays because of this release “.

Bruh cmon by now everyone should know we won’t get GTA 6 cuz all R* cares is earning their revenues from the microsactions from GTA Online they don’t listen or even care about the community https://t.co/MCS8jDu5o9 — 😈大佬Jeff😈 (@Bxby_JEFF_666) August 15, 2020

Till any new information airs, just be glued.