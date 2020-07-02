GTA 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Many More Related Updates

GTA 6

GTA, also known as Grand Theft Auto, is an action-adventure game developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. It has not only enjoyed popularity but has also been mixed up in certain controversies. The game has successfully gathered a cult-like following within gaming circles. On the other hand, it’s been under fire for its less than appropriate portrayal of violence against women.

GTA’s popularity is so immense that it has become the second-best-selling video game of all time. It has also garnered much critical praise for its stunning visuals and fantastic storyline and interface.

GTA 6: When Will it be Released?

Much to fans’ disappointment, Rockstar has been quite tight-lipped about the whole situation and has refrained from making much announcement on GTA 6. We know the rumoured word that GTA 6 was early in development as of April 2020.

Likely, the game would first be launched on a tiny scale then slowly upgraded. Of course, it’s difficult to predict any release date, but perhaps it’s safe to expect to hear at least some news by the end of 2021, with a potential release in 2022 or beyond.

GTA 6: What Will be the Storyline?

GTA 5 had three playable male protagonists, and although it featured key female side-characters, there was no option to play them. According to some rumours, GTA 6 could feature a female lead character for the first time in its GTA series. Many theories are floating around on the internet regarding GTA 6’s storyline. One is that GTA 6’s plot will be more sci-fi than the other games in the series, with one of the game’s mechanics allowing time travel.

Another theory is that GTA 6 will feature a map that consists of all 52 North American states, instead of one city.

What About The Gameplay?

Rockstar has been delivering fantastic gameplay for years, so what innovations to expect from GTA 6’s gameplay? Perhaps similar to GTA V’s heists, we’ll see our protagonist planning assassinations.

Whatever it is, we can’t wait to see what Rockstar has in store for fans.

tRaIlEr