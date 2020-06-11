Home Gaming GTA 6: Latest news, release date and what to expect 
GTA 6: Latest news, release date and what to expect 

By- Sundari P.M
It is officially confirmed that the launch of GTA 6 will not be the end of GTA 5. The publisher of Grand Theft Auto has revealed it now. It is rumoured that GTA 6 is under progress. It has been seven years since the release of GTA 5 which was available in Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 generation consoles. We also know that by the end of 2020, PS 5 and Xbox series 5 is going to be launched, which means there is a possibility that GTA 6 will be available in these. 

Benzie mentioned in a recent interview, “We don’t know what GTA 6 will be, but we’ve got some ideas. We’ve got about 45 years’ worth of ideas we want to do. We’ll pick the right ones. It comes from the idea first. Where it is going to be set is the first question. That then defines the missions; you’re doing different things in LA than in New York or Miami. The map and story get worked up together, and the story is a basic flow of how it works out so you can layer the mission in.”

About GTA 6: 

There are a lot of rumors considering the game has been circling which may or may not be true. The game might be set in Vice City and Rio De Janeiro which is the new one. GTA 6 will be a balance between realism and arcade. It will also be inspired by Narcos from Netflix and the game will be set with heavy climatic conditions. One of the interesting parts will have a lot of subtitling which will be discussing various topics. The team also wants to give an amazing soundtrack which has a 70s theme. These have already set the expectations high but none of these have been officially confirmed by the team. There are also assumptions that the plot would have four main characters, two gangsters and two policemen. A jail setup will also be there.

Release date:

There are no updates regarding the release date. We can expect the earliest release by 2021 but can be moved to 2022 or 2023.

