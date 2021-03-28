Grey’s Anatomy Season 17: Review It Shows The Medical Community’s Bravery And Goodwill During The COVID Pandemic.

Grey’s Anatomy,’ one of the longest medical dramas on television, is back for its 17th season, giving us a peek into how the medical community is coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. Though we see familiar faces like Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr., among others, we also get to see a much-loved character return.

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, like the rest of the country, has changed drastically. It is surrounded by chaos, with both doctors and patients’ families feeling powerless. As a result of the conversion to a COVID center, fewer operations are being performed and more doctors are announcing the time of death of their countless COVID-19 patients.

Just doctors, minor patients, and their guardians can be found in the facility, from the entrance to the surgical wings. Patients that do not have COVID are being moved to other hospitals.

Grey Sloan Memorial’s waiting room has been moved to the parking lot, with doctors coming by regularly to update the families. This is a crossover episode of ‘Station 19,’ which is taking serious burn cases to the hospital.

Grey’s Anatomy portrays the medical community’s bravery, goodwill, and devotion during these difficult times. Miranda Bailey tries to hold it together as she watches her husband Ben Warren go to work as a firefighter in the midst of the pandemic and tells herself that they need to save lives at the start of the episode.

READ MORE:- Superstore Season 6: It Had Everything A Series Finale Should Have: Smiles, Tears, Jaw-Dropping Events, And Heartfelt Goodbyes

She is still up and about in the hospital, despite having a heart attack and a sprain in her knee, trying to handle everything in these trying times. Even if it means yelling at her friend and senior physician Richard Webber to understand the latest procedures before practicing medicine in the hospital.

She is constantly on her toes, striving to monitor all and everyone in the hospital. Due to a shortage of masks at the hospital, nurses are repurposing old ones by adding extra strings, and some doctors are lending them their N95 masks. Even if nothing seems to be going well right now, they are working together to help and assist one another in whatever way they can.

Maggie Pierce has finally found a mature and ‘no drama’ relationship with a doctor she met at a medical conference last season, and despite the fact that they are long-distance, she seems to be very happy and content. We get to see a new spark, or at least the beginning of one, between Jo Wilson and Jackson Avery, but we don’t know whether it will turn into anything more meaningful.

Teddy and Owen Hunt’s relationship seems to be over, at least from Owen’s perspective, though Teddy is still trying to make amends for her one-night stand with Koraisk the day before their wedding. After all of the drama from the previous season, Richard Webber and Catherine Avery are still trying to sort out their troubled marriage.

READ MORE:- Castlevania Season 3 Has Eventually Hit Netflix, Bringing With It New Adventures For Trevor Belmont

Grey’s Anatomy never fails to deliver, particularly when it promises that the season 17 premiere will blow viewers sum it up, it was heartwarming and rational at the same time.

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy is now available to watch on Disney + Hotstar.