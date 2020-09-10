Grand Tour Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Every Details You Know Here !!

- Advertisement -

Grand Tour is a television series produced by Amazon and stream too on Amazon Prime Videos . The show is very similar to Top Gear . Though the series follows format of top gear but of course has a unique original touch . It is super cool to watch for cars and automobile lovers . So audience is desperate to know about season five of the show .

Grand Tour Season 5 Release Date :

According to Andy Wilman , season five of the show is coming . Andy was the producer of Top Gear but currently working with Grand Tour . The series will surely get a renewal and will return with fifth season . But this thing may take some time. As entertainment industryAIS currently suffering due to COVID pandemic . This results in postpone of many new seasons of fantastic shows . But we are expecting some news on upcoming season in 2021. Let’s hope for soon arrival and stay tuned for more updates .

Grand Tour Season 5 Plot Expectations :

Season four of Grand Tour was full of surprises and season five will be so . Fifth season will be a full stack of experimental entertainment . Another common question is , what will be the location this time ? And where is show planning to take audience ? But unfortunately , there is no official announcemt regarding this till now . But we will surely see Jeremy Clarkson , Richard Hammond , James Hay experimenting . These people have a great hand in making show more interesting .