Grand Tour Season 5: Release date, Cast, Plot And Amazon’s future plans for it !!

Grand Tour is a television series that is produced by Amazon and stream on Amazon Prime. This show is quite similar to Top Gear and follows the same format. But of course, has a unique original touch. It is super cool to watch for them who love cars, but the average audience also enjoys it.

Grand Tour Season 5 Release Date :

According to Andy Wilman season, five of the show is coming for sure. Andy, the producer of Top gear, is currently working for Grand Tour. The series will surely return but may take some time or face delays. Because of Corona pandemic too entertainment industry is suffering. Everyone is expecting the return of the show around 2021.

About the plot of the show ‘Grand Tour’:

Season four was full of surprises and season five is going to have more hidden treasures. Another common question is where will the shoot take place. Till now, there is no answer to it as currently due to global lockdown destination is not decided. The plot will remain the same cars, their performance checks, experiments on them. Our favourite trio consisting of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James Hay, will return. With their experiments and tests

