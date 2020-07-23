Grand Tour season 5: Expected release date, cast, plot and it’s future seasons!!

Grand Tour is a British motoring television series, and officially renewed for another season. The show started when the makers of infamous series Top Gear left the show. Even the first three seasons of Grand Tour were quite similar to Top Gear. But season four witness a immense change in its structure. The show airs on Amazon prime videos.

Grand Tour season 5 Release date:

Any release date for Season five is yet to be announced. It seems that the ongoing Corona pandemic has put off the productions . As due to COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased which results in postpone of many new seasons. However till now it’s not clear that how many new seasons will this show have.

In July 2019 , Andy Wilman revealed that the team has increased the contact for two years with Amazon. Now it is expected that season six will be the last season of this show.

Season 5 presenters/Cast :

Undoubtedly, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May will return as presenters of the show. However James in a interview stated ” I am developing some nervous disorders and aches . Because of which I don’t think will do this much longer”. Hope He will get well soon. Now let’s see what happens.

Basic storyline:

The first three seasons of Grand Tour were quite similar to Top Gear. With car reviews, motoring challenges and races some glimpse of studios and celebrity guests. But fourth season focuses more on producing motor film and episodes at selected intervals. Season five trailer and official announcement regarding plot is yet to be disclosed. Till now just be updated.