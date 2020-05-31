Home TV Show GRACE AND FRANKIE SEASON 6: Cast, Release date, Trailer and story plot
TV Show

GRACE AND FRANKIE SEASON 6: Cast, Release date, Trailer and story plot

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

Grace and Frankie giving us a glimpse of what’s coming in season 6 has dropped us some good news for this season. Check on information down on season 6 updates.

CAST:

As per the cast, The mains one featuring are:

  •  Jane Fonda
  •  Lily Tomlin
  •  Sam Waterston
  •  Martin Sheen
  •  Brooklyn Decker
  •  Ethan Embry
  •  June Diane Raphael
  •  Baron Vaughn
  •  Peter Cambor
  •  Peter Gallagher
  •  Michael Charles Roman.

STORY PLOT:

  • Frankie believes her best friend has made a terrible mistake by marrying Nick. Things have changed and she is trying to cope by consulting a therapist. Sol and Robert are dealing with their issues (and going under the knife.) Meanwhile, Grace is not only struggling with her marriage and having trouble talking to her husband, but she is also having, well, toilet issues.

  • But, just like they always get through storms together, Grace and Frankie will find a way through.

RELEASE DATE:

  • Season 6 is already airing on Netflix. Season 6 all contained 13 episodes. The finale season 7 will air in 2021 and have 16 episodes in total, officially making the show the longest original series ever!

TRAILER:

  • The trailer is officially out. Stay tuned on the moscoop for more information. 
Rida Samreen





