New Google Pixel Buds 2: wireless headphones for pre-order

Back in mid-February, B&H Photo temporarily put up Produced by Google’s highly-awaited wireless headphones for pre-order. Some shop listings to the Google Pixel Buds headphones have emerged.

The very first listing (through Reddit) for its”Google Pixel Buds two Orange Authentic Wireless Headphones” is from Chicago-based Abt. It is recognized as a”New Item- Available For Pre-Ordering” at $179, although no delivery date is supplied. All four colors can be found:

Certainly White: GA01470

Oh So Orange: GA01471

Practically Black: GA01478

Very Mint: GA01918

Advertisement copy is equal to the Google Store, even though there’s another record from New Jersey merchant Buydig. Specifications are recorded on the latter website, but they seem to mention the 2017 version.

Produced by Google headphones comprise custom-designed 12mm lively speaker drivers along with”Adaptive Sound” to correct volume dependent on the surrounding atmosphere. It’s possible to manually tweak by tapping the touch-sensitive surface and then tap into play/pause, whereas”Hey Google” can be offered.

Google added a”spatial vent” which”reduces the plugged-ear atmosphere,” together with all the earbuds sweat/water-resistant. There are just two microphones for audio suppression with a voice accelerometer to”detect language via the vibrations of the jawbone.”

Last October, Google simply supplied a spring quote and noticed accessibility” in the Google Store along with other big retailers.” The Pixel Buds passed via the Bluetooth SIG in January, while wireless charging and FCC certificate arrived a month.

Together with I/O 2020 canceled, there is an obvious place for Google to start the Pixel Buds. It is increasingly probable that they will be announced through the blog article.