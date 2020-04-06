Home Technology Google Pixel Buds 2 again listed for pre-order in 2020
Technology

Google Pixel Buds 2 again listed for pre-order in 2020

By- Raman Kumar
Google Pixel Buds two were supposed to hit the shelves in Spring 2020, however, the prices of Google’s first authentic wireless earbuds are to start.

Google claimed the Pixel Buds 2 authentic wireless earbuds will probably be published from Spring 2020, but that’s yet to occur. On the other hand, a merchant has listed for pre-order the Pixel Buds two, and this time, it’s a name.

Google Pixel Buds 2

This Pixel Buds 2’s Abt pre-order list resembles the deal since it cites of the hardware and features particulars of this device. The listing has pictures of the offering of Google and in all four colors.

There’s not any word when imports begin, although the cost is still the same at $179. Consequently, if you’re intending to purchase the Pixel Buds two, then you may want to wait until you splurge on the pre-order, till Abt shows a dispatch date.

Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

