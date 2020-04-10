Google Pixel Buds 2 Appear as Pre-Orders are Canceled

- Advertisement -

Google’s upcoming Pixel Buds 2 are billed for a spring launch. The wireless earbuds were set at a store but it would seem that orders have now been pinpointed, the consequences of that are unknown.

Google announced its next generation of TWS earbuds, the Pixel Buds 2 year, and charged the devices to be launched in Spring. The Pixel Buds 2 was expected to land together with the Pixel 4a but there has been a new development.

Pages to the Pixel Buds two happen to be up for a little while, with Purchase putting one up. Retail shop Abt also had the Pixel Buds 2 up with a US$179 price tag but has canceled all orders.

The store sent this message out to those who pre-ordered the buds:

Thank you. We are writing to update you on your latest order of the Google Pixel Buds — GA01470-US.

We erroneously put this product and they are not readily available for pre-order. As a result, we’ve canceled your order.

We are not certain. Perhaps Google wasn’t keen on a third-party store listing its unreleased hardware. There is also a chance that there could be sudden production or logistic problems on account of the Coronavirus situation.