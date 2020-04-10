Home Technology Google Pixel 4a have 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging,...
Google Pixel 4a have 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, Details inside

By- Manish yadav
The successor to the midsize Pixel 3a of last year, Google Pixel 4a, has been today, in the kind of teasers and escapes. A number of its specifications are tipped giving credence to your getaways and also supplying some particulars. The telephone is expected to be started using a 5.81-inch full-HD+ display. An image for the Google Pixel 4a’s box has been leaked, revealing the color choice along with the camera module.

As per a report from 9to5Google, the approaching Google Pixel 4a is going to have a 5.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. To remember, the Google Pixel 3a includes a 5.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,220 pixels) screen. The forthcoming Pixel 4a is anticipated to be powered with the octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC with Adreno 618 GPU. This CPU was tipped at a previous escape too.

Moreover, the 9to5Google report says the Google Pixel 4a is going to have a 3,080mAh battery and also come in 2 versions, 64GB and 128GB. Both these versions are anticipated to get 6GB of RAM. The telephone may feature 18w charging through the port. The camera on the rear will incorporate a 12.2-megapixel detector with comparable video recording capacities as the Google Pixel 4. The new leak additionally indicates there’ll be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter too as 3.5millimeter headphone jack. The battery capacity, RAM, and 64GB storage version proved formerly tipped at a hands-on video of this alleged Google Pixel 4a.

Moreover, the leaked picture for your retail box stems from tipster TechDroider that shared it upon his Twitter page. The picture shows a camera module that is square with the only camera and LED flash. This phone’s version, as noticed on the box, will have a white power switch, in a style that is Google that is conventional. The retail box might be hinting at an upcoming launching, which might occur a month, since the Google Pixel 3a had been established in May 2019.

