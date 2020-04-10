Google could use Exynos Chipsets on its upcoming Pixel smartphones

- Advertisement -

Samsung is among those few players. It utilizes its Exynos chipsets, while the telephone maker does supply Snapdragon SoC from Qualcomm to get a number of its telephones.

Samsung’s Exynos chipsets have been creating means Though this choice convinces not many end users. And it seems Google could be ready to provide an opportunity with its Pixel phones that are forthcoming to Exynos chips.

That is according to a new report that claims Google and Samsung are working on constructing a habit Exynos chipset, which may be started as this season. The habit chipset could be observed on the Pixel 6, Even though there’s no confirmation, however.

In terms of the chipset, it is going to be made on the 5nm LPE expire procedure of Samsung and will comprise two Cortex-A76 cores two Cortex-A78 CPU cores, along with a bunch of four Cortex-A55 cores. It is going to bring the yet to be declared Mali MP20 GPU. On the other hand, the chipset will not contain Samsung’s ISP (picture signal processor) and NPU (neural-processing device ) in favour of its units of the same type.

As Google in the past couple of months was tipped to make a change with the Pixel 5 28, this movement would make a good deal of sense. The flagship from the business is expected not to get the top of the lineup Snapdragon SoC, but instead, be powered with a Snapdragon 765G chipset. Therefore, it might make sense for Google to change following the launching of the Pixel 5 into a custom chipset because of its flagships.