Good morning call season 3; Introduction; cast and characters; Release date; Trailer updates

This comedy series is one of the popular Japanese manga series and was written by Yue takes. People are very much interested to watch this series as it was based on the genre of romance. Each and every scene reveal a better story line and I am sure the next season will saw the biggest twist among the fan clubs. The anime lovers are waiting for the new season. let us wait for the current updates and stay tuned to discover more information about this series.

Good morning call season 3; release date;

There is no official announcement regarding the release date. We know the pandemic effect of COVID-19 have stopped the production work for anime film industry. The exact release date will be released. Yet, we have to saty calm and watch this series.

Good morning call season 3; plot lines;

In this series, there was a teen girl named Nao Yoshikawa and she decided to shift her shelter to one department. After shifting her things at the 2Dk department, she manages her family, and the life moves on. One fine day, she meets her classmate named Hisashi Uehara. He is a handsome boy and he also becomes a very good friend of nao Yoshikawa. Both of them decided to live in the same apartment and paid their room debts equally. Later the two friends started their relationship in a romantic manner and the story continues. The story doesn’t conclude the ending and I am sure the finale is expected in the next season.

Good morning call season 3; trailer;

There was no specified trailer for this series and the trailer update will be launched after the lockdown situation. Yet, we have to wait for the new trailer updates.

Good morning call season 3; cast and characters

There were so many voice characters in this series and they will come back to hit this anime series. The wanted character Nao Yoshikawa is voiced by Haruka Fukuhara. I hope the same voice characters will return for the next season.