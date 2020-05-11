Home Celebrity GOOD GIRLS SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO...
CelebrityTV Show

GOOD GIRLS SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

By- Rida Samreen
- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Good Girls is an American television show. Jenna Bans is the creator of this show. Right now, the show is about to end its season 3, and hopefully, for its fans, it will not be delayed any further. The show is initially made in the English language as expected because its a USA based show. The genre of Good Girls is crime and drama. Composers of the show are Lyle Workman, Ian Hultquist, Micheal Penn, and Sofia Hultquist.

CAST:

Following are the main cast members of Good Girls television show:

  • Christina Hendricks plays the role of Beth Boland.
  • Manny Montana plays the role of Rio.
  • Reno Wilson plays the role of Stan Hill.
  • Matthew Lillard plays the role of Dean Boland
  • Retta plays the role of Ruby Hill
  • Mae Whitman plays the role of Annie Marks
  • Lidya Jewett plays the role of Sara Hill
  • Izzy Stannard plays the role of Sadie Marks, also known as Ben Marks

STORY PLOT:

This episode will show us and focus on Dean and Beth. Dean will be revealed pretty pumped up for a new business opportunity that he is looking to buy and seems pretty serious about this deal. So, what is the deal about, and what are its details? Well, Beth and Dean will be looking to buy a Four Star Pool & Spa. This is seemingly a big deal even by just reading about it; this business seems to be something serious.

RELEASE DATE:

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 11 was released on 03 May 2020. This episode will also be available for streaming on NBC’s official website as well. This episode is titled ‘Synergy.’

TRAILER:

Click on the link below to se the trailer.

Also Read:  Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot and All About New Sequel
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  No Game No Life Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And More Information
Rida Samreen

Must Read

Love Is Blind Season 2:Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot And Everything You Should Know

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
Love is blind is that the American fact spilling television series that was discharged February 2020 on Netflix. The arrangement has been sent by...
Read more

Dracula Season 2: Expected Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Updates

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Dracula Season 1 is a thriller and horror show that was released on the streaming giant Netflix in addition to on HBO from January...
Read more

JUSTICE LEAGUE 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND CHARACTERS, INTERESTING FACTS AND PLOT LINES, TRAILER

TV Show A.JOVITTA -
JUSTICE LEAGUE 2:Release date, Trailer, Interesting cast and characters, Interesting plots lines Justice League is one of the most popular and hit films. This film has...
Read more

Sherlock Season 5: Release date,Cast,Plot And All Information.

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
Sherlock year 5 is already revived and teased by its primary cast and crew many times previously. We have attracted that we know up...
Read more

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 : Release Date, Cast Details And All Updates

TV Show Ajit Kumar -
Because we have good news for you Each of the mystery lovers and detective story lovers must become very excited. The fantastic thing is...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.