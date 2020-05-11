GOOD GIRLS SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Good Girls is an American television show. Jenna Bans is the creator of this show. Right now, the show is about to end its season 3, and hopefully, for its fans, it will not be delayed any further. The show is initially made in the English language as expected because its a USA based show. The genre of Good Girls is crime and drama. Composers of the show are Lyle Workman, Ian Hultquist, Micheal Penn, and Sofia Hultquist.

CAST:

Following are the main cast members of Good Girls television show:

Christina Hendricks plays the role of Beth Boland.

Manny Montana plays the role of Rio.

Reno Wilson plays the role of Stan Hill.

Matthew Lillard plays the role of Dean Boland

Retta plays the role of Ruby Hill

Mae Whitman plays the role of Annie Marks

Lidya Jewett plays the role of Sara Hill

Izzy Stannard plays the role of Sadie Marks, also known as Ben Marks

STORY PLOT:

This episode will show us and focus on Dean and Beth. Dean will be revealed pretty pumped up for a new business opportunity that he is looking to buy and seems pretty serious about this deal. So, what is the deal about, and what are its details? Well, Beth and Dean will be looking to buy a Four Star Pool & Spa. This is seemingly a big deal even by just reading about it; this business seems to be something serious.

RELEASE DATE:

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 11 was released on 03 May 2020. This episode will also be available for streaming on NBC’s official website as well. This episode is titled ‘Synergy.’

TRAILER:

Click on the link below to se the trailer.