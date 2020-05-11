Home TV Show Good Girls season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date And Everything To Related...
TV Show

Good Girls season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date And Everything To Related Here

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Good Girls is an American crime-comedy drama television series. It premieres on NBC, and the first two seasons are available on Netflix. The third season of the series is ongoing.

The story line up shows three moms plan a local grocery store heist to escape their financial crisis. It is a witty, full of comedy and suspense series. 

Season 1 aired on February 26, 2018, consisting of 10 episodes. Season 2 aired on March 3, 2019, having 13 episodes. NBC renewed the third season with 16 episodes, but due to COVID-19, it got cut down to 11 episodes. The last episode aired on May 3, 2020.

All the episodes have a running time of 41-44 mins. The series got 87% review on Rotten Tomatoes and held an IMDb rate of 7.9.

The series left the viewers all around the world at the edge of their seats, clutching their pearls and waiting for what else these moms can do.

Good Girls season 3 cast.

The cast of the Good Girls has three main characters. Christina Hendricks as Elizabeth (Beth) Boland, a mother of four and a husband who cheated on her. Retta as Ruby Hill Beth’s best friend and a waitress. And Mae Whitman, as Annie Marks later becomes Ben, who is Beth’s younger sister.

Other than these characters, there are many more new faces as the story goes.

Good Girls season 3 plot.

The second season ends, leaving the three moms in different weird positions. The new season brings twists and turns and tries to give answers for the last season. 

In the third season Annie, Beth, and Ruby goes deeper into the crime and gains more bond among each other. Will the moms make it this time? Catch up with the third season to get answers.

Good Girls season 3 Release date.

On April 12, 2019, NBC renewed that there will be a third season of Good Girls with 16 episodes. But due to the present pandemic situation, it got cut down to 11 episodes. 

The first episode premiered on February 16, 2020, and the last episode aired on May 3, 2020. The first two seasons are available on Netflix, although the 

