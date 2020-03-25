Home TV Show Good Doctor Eyes Season Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain kinds...
Good Doctor Eyes Season Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain kinds of skin

By- Raman Kumar
At the most recent TV ratings, ABC’s American Idol that this Monday brought seven million total viewers and a 1.4 demonstration score up 10 and 16 per week to week (read recap). Leading from this, The fantastic Doctor (6.8 mil/1.1, TVLine reader tier”A”) climbed 17 and 22 percent with Section 1 of its season finale to reach season highs.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (9.5 mil/1.7, read recap) ticked down week-to-week nevertheless dominated Monday in both steps. The antepenultimate Manifest (4.4 mil/0.8, read recap) attracted best-since-premiere viewers while stable from the demonstration.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.07 mil/0.3, read recap) ticked up in both steps together with its last new episode” for a short time.” Roswell NM (850K/0.2) included a couple of eyeballs while steady from the demonstration.

FOX | 9-1-1 (6.9 mil/1.3) dipped out of the midseason premiere to place in the demonstration for the night, supporting Idol. Prodigal Son (3.6 mil/0.8) climbed to strike and equivalent its best figures since Oct. 7.

The Live+Same Day amounts reported within our daily-ish rating column don’t reflect a show general functionality, given the gains in delayed playback through DVR and streaming programs. All these Live Day amounts are utilized to exemplify high/low superlatives or any tendencies. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain kinds of skin.

