Good Doctor Eyes Season Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain kinds of skin

At the most recent TV ratings, ABC’s American Idol that this Monday brought seven million total viewers and a 1.4 demonstration score up 10 and 16 per week to week (read recap). Leading from this, The fantastic Doctor (6.8 mil/1.1, TVLine reader tier”A”) climbed 17 and 22 percent with Section 1 of its season finale to reach season highs.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (9.5 mil/1.7, read recap) ticked down week-to-week nevertheless dominated Monday in both steps. The antepenultimate Manifest (4.4 mil/0.8, read recap) attracted best-since-premiere viewers while stable from the demonstration.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.07 mil/0.3, read recap) ticked up in both steps together with its last new episode” for a short time.” Roswell NM (850K/0.2) included a couple of eyeballs while steady from the demonstration.

FOX | 9-1-1 (6.9 mil/1.3) dipped out of the midseason premiere to place in the demonstration for the night, supporting Idol. Prodigal Son (3.6 mil/0.8) climbed to strike and equivalent its best figures since Oct. 7.

The Live+Same Day amounts reported within our daily-ish rating column don’t reflect a show general functionality, given the gains in delayed playback through DVR and streaming programs. All these Live Day amounts are utilized to exemplify high/low superlatives or any tendencies. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain kinds of skin.