Gone Season 2: Still facing delay for renewal !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Gone is a very popular series and after a splendid first season. It looks like that it is going to return for its second season. The show follows Kit “Kick” Lannigan who live a childhood abduction . A FBI agent rescue her when kidnapped.shoet Lopez is the creator of the show and NBC universal international studios produce it. It’s an adoption from Chelse Cain’s novel ‘One Kick’. After 12 episodes season one everyone is desperate about season 2.

Gone Season 2 Release And Renewal :

So far , the show production has not specified about the release date of season 2. Apart from prevailing pandemic which generate several hindrances in the shows’s production . For witnessing season 2 of the show fans will have to wait for some time . Hoping for some news or update on it in coming seasons.

Gone Season 2 About the show ‘Gone’ :

The Gone series revolves around a tiny kid , Kick . Who once kidnapped but fortunately a FBI agent Frank Novak rescues her . He requests her to learn martial arts right from her childhood . After few seasons of her climbing period she becomes a versatile player .Now Frank’s admits her in his special task force which rescues people and fight criminals . The show has a rating of 7.1/10 . Season one has many cliffhangers and now everybody is demanding for season two.

Gone Season 2 Cast of the show :

Though there are many supporting cast in the show . But core cast is Chris Noth , Leven Rambin , Danny Pinon, Andy Mientus , Tracie Thoms .

 

