Godzilla vs. Kong Release date, Plot, Cast and Lot More

The official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong provides a means to finish the MonsterVerse for great. Here is how it may happen.

The official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong Provides a method for Legendary to deliver the MonsterVerse into an end Permanently. Since 2014, Legendary and Warner Bros. have produced three monster films in their shared cinematic world, beginning with the 2nd American version of Godzilla. The film was followed by Kong: Skull Island in 2017 and Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019. Initially scheduled for a March 2020 launch before being transferred back to November, Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth largest and possibly final installment from the MonsterVerse.

The former movie in the franchise, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, enlarged on the mythology of this MonsterVerse with the addition of a long-forgotten, underwater culture that has been the first home of Godzilla, also the show that 17 Titans exist someplace on Earth. The film focused on his endeavor to terraform the Earth, King Ghidorah, and the increase of Godzilla’s rival. Godzilla, Mothra, and Rodan were thrown into the mixture. The events of this movie surfaced at a brutal showdown that finished with Godzilla triumphing over Ghidorah and getting the new King of the Monsters.