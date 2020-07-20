Home Movies Godzilla Vs Kong : Release date, Plot, Cast And Know Everything !!!
Godzilla Vs Kong : Release date, Plot, Cast And Know Everything !!!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay

Godzilla Vs Kong:

Godzilla and Kong are the most loved and famous frictional monsterous animal characters. They have been ultimate movie franchise that has dominated this gener of monsterous animals. With 35 films in Godzilla franchise and 11 in Kong franchise. None of those movies failed and another landmark will be coming Godzilla Vs Kong. The monster film directed by Adam Wingard with a screenplay by Eric Rearson and Max Borenstein.

Godzilla Vs Kong Release date:

Originally, the release was set in November 2020. But Corona pandemic bought us a massive delay . As due to COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased. Now the release is scheduled on May 21 , 2021. The shooting is wrapped in 2019 only everyone is just waiting for the release.

Expected plot:

We have always seen Godzilla and Kong in different movies . Their enormity, monsterosity in its complete glory but separately. Now with a shared universe, when two of them will be against each other. It will be a massive action. There will be lots of monsters going crazy over each other. The director Adam Wingard stated “I really want you to take these characters seriously. It’s a massive monster brawl movie . I want you to add your emotions in this thriller action film.”

Cast and artists:

According to the announcement and information the leading artists of this movie are : Alexander Skarsgrad , Millie Bobby brown , Rebecca Hall , Brian Tyre Henry , Shun Oguri , Eliza Gon zales , Jessica Henwick , Julian Demnson , Kyle Chandler , Zhang Ziyi.

