Godzilla Vs Kong: Release date, Plot, Cast And All Latest Updates !!!

Godzilla and Kong are the most loved and famous frictional monsterous animal characters. They are ultimate movie franchise that dominate the animal monsters geners. With 35 films in Godzilla franchise and 11 in Kong franchise. None of their movies ever failed. Now seems that Godzilla Vs Kong will be another landmark in the list of films. The film director Adam Wingard with a screenplay by Eric Rearson and Max Borenstein.

Godzilla Vs Kong release date :

Originally, It is set to release in November 2020. But due to COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased. This brought a massive delay in release of this film. Now it is scheduled on 21 May2021. The shooting is wrapped and now only release and final work is left.

Godzilla Vs Kong Story:

We have always seen Godzilla and Kong in different movies. With there enormity, monsterosity in its complete glory. Now with a share universe when two of them will be against each other. There will be a massive action and thrill. There will be a lots of monsters going crazy over each other.

The director Adam Wingard stated”I really want you to take the characters seriously. It’s a massive momster brawl movie and I want you to add your emotions in this thrill.”

Godzilla Vs Kong Cast

Alexander Skarsgrad, Millie Bobby brown , Rebecca Hall, Brian Three Henry, Shun Oguri , Eliza Gon Zalez , Jessica Henwick, Julian Demnson , Kyle Chandler , Zhang Ziyi and many more.

