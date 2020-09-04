Godzilla vs Kong: Release Date, Plot And Everything You Need To Know!!

- Advertisement -

The previous film was scheduled to release in November 2020 but currently rescheduled to May 21, 2021, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Godzilla vs. Kong is coming American monster movie and is the fourth film in legendary’s Monster verse.

It’s a sequel to Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the critters.

The film is also the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise, the 12th movie in the King Kong franchise, and the fourth movie to be completely produced with a Hollywood studio.

Directed by Adam Wingard and made by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Brian Rogers.

Expected Release Date

It’s clear that Covid-19 crippled the entire film business and current projects facing delays are imminent. The identical scenario deals with Godzilla vs. Kong as the film was likely projected for this autumn’s release. But due to particular circumstances resulting in a sudden halt of manufacturing phases, it will not allow the release to stick to its schedule.

This film’s projected release date is November 2020, but it looks like it won’t happen. Filmmakers are already looking for a convenient 2021 release once the movement in favor of manufacturing stages. Shortly it’ll be official that the film will not release this fall and pushed farther to next year.

Storyline

But, there’s absolutely no proper storyline for Godzilla Vs. Kong, but we think that rift will happen because of their ego. Godzilla will tend to provide mass destruction to the city, and Kong will try his best to prevent him, and the best battle will take place.

More Facts

We know that Godzilla Vs. Kong is age restricted due to its harsh sequences in the flick. Adam Wingard himself claimed the truth that there would be some mature content that could not be managed easily.