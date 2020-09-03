Godzilla VS. Kong: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates Here

- Advertisement -

Godzilla Vs. Kong is one of the most-awaited flicks of the fall, and fans look forward to the battle between the two powerful monsters. But they both having different characteristics and powers, but a battle will be well worth watching. Godzilla is among the beasts that are more deadly to society and trigger far collateral damage upon its birth. On the other side, Kong is a monster, indeed, but he will not provide such collateral damage until compelled to do so.

Godzilla VS Kong: When Will It Release?

It’s apparent that COVID-19 has attracted the entire film industry to a standstill, and existing projects facing delays are imminent. Godzilla vs. Kong cope for this scenario since the movie is very likely to be published this fall. But because of certain circumstances that caused sudden interruptions in the manufacturing phases, he didn’t allow the launching stick to his schedule.

The movie’s expected release date is November 2020, but it would appear that it won’t happen. Filmmakers are already looking for a convenient 2021 when the momentum in favor of production stages. It is going to be soon official. The movie has not been released this autumn and will likely be carried over to next year.

Storyline

However, there’s no appropriate storyline for Godzilla Vs. Kong, but we are speculating that rift will happen because of their ego. Godzilla will often give mass destruction to the city, and Kong will try his best to stop him, and the ultimate crash will happen.

Godzilla vs. Kong Cast and Crew

The film has an ensemble cast with Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Zhang Ziyi, reprising their roles since Madison Russell, Dr. Mark Russell, and Dr. Illena Chen. Additionally, it includes Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Shun Oguri, Jessica Henwick, Demián Bichir Julian Dennison. The story is by Terry Rossio, Michael Dougherty, and Zack Shields from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein. Music is by Tom Holkenborg with Ben Seresin since the cinematographer and Josh Schaeffer as editor.