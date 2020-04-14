Home Movies Godzilla vs Kong: Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Storyline And All You Want...
Movies

Godzilla vs Kong: Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Storyline And All You Want to Know is Here

By- Saundarya Shukla
The upcoming monster film Godzilla vs Kong is the sequel of Godzilla: the king of monster(2019) and Kong: Skull Island(2017).

Release date:

According to the sources, it will premiere on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Cast details:

The cast for Godzilla vs Kong

•Millie Bobby Brown

•Rebecca Hall

•Brian Tyree Henry

•Shun Oguri

•Eiza Gonzalez

•Jessica Henwick

•Julian Dennison

•Kyle Chandler

•Zhang Zyi

•Demia`n Bichir

Trailer

There’s no trailer out yet.

Storyline

Fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both of the creatures and take back the planet once and for all.there were rumors that in the Japanese version, Godzilla won the fight and in the American version, King Kong won.

