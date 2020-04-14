God Of War: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All The Latest Information

- Advertisement -

God of War is one of the crown jewels of Sony’s first-party line-up. The franchise started decades ago with PlayStation 2 and released its latest entry last year in the form of a redesigned God of War PS4.

Sony’s God of War franchise is leading the single player games in the charge against live service titles. And while sony is looking up to create live service games as well, single-player story games will remain t

he primary focus of the company.

The next God of War game is going to be as amazing as the last entry into the series.

ANNOUNCEMENT:

God of War will not be announced at E3 2019 this year but we can be pretty certain that it will be present at E3 2020 or PlayStation Experience 2020 as a PlayStation 5 game.

RELEASE DATE:

God of War release date is set somewhere in mid-2021 after its trailer reveal and announcement in 2020. All of this is speculation but knowing how Sony and Sony Santa Monica operate, it is pretty safe to speculate and possibly figure out the game’s release date and announcement plans.

TEASER TRAILER:

God of War 5 is officially teased by Sony Santa Monica via the latest God of War PS4 theme. Sony Santa Monica released a theme for PS4 and as spotted by an eagle-eyed Reddit user, it features a hidden teaser for things to come. The film gives us an important insight into the development struggles and the sacrifices made by the team to finish the game.

STORY PLOT:

The theme released on the first anniversary of God of War. The background theme features our God of War Kratos and his son Atreus on a boat. Small Nordic ruins are etched on the side of the boat. After tinkering with the image a bit, one can see that the markings translate to “Ragnarok is coming.”

Kratos and Atreus have triggered Ragnarok, the end of times in the Norse mythology. The next God of War game will revolve around the beginning of the end and if the ending of God of War PS4 is any indication, Thor is the big bad in God of War 5.

It is free to watch a film that is now live on YouTube and is worth the watch if you played the game and are looking for to God of War 5 for next-generation PlayStation.

God of War 6 will be the final entry in the trilogy. Whether the story of Kratos will continue from there remains to be seen.