God Of War 5: Releasing On PlayStation 5, Check Here Original Updates

God Of War 5

God of War has been one of the PlayStation’s shining jewels since its debut as a console exclusive in 2005. The blood-soaked, mythological adventure has garnered a legion of diehard fans throughout its 14-year lifespan. Its 2018 reboot also titled God of War continued the series’ legacy by turning Kratos into a stoic father figure while staying true to the game’s roots in absolutely brutal combat.

Now with the launch of the PlayStation 5 just over the horizon, some kind of God of War 5 announcement seems like an exciting possibility. While its developer, Santa Monica Studio, has yet to drop any concrete details about Kratos and Atreus’ next adventure, there has been no shortage of clues and teasers scattered around the internet.

Game director Cory Barlog has infrequently dropped juicy hints since at least March 2020 suggesting that God of War 5 has been in development for some time. Barlog also revealed in May 2020 that a boss battle against an enormous, demonic bird was cut from the 2018 game. The feathered monster was originally slated to be an encounter in Helheim but Santa Monica didn’t have enough to add it before the games release date deadline.

That means Barlog and his team have leftover assets that might be added to God of War 5 when it is imminently released on the PS5.

WHEN COULD GOD OF WAR 5 BE ANNOUNCED?

Sony had a PS5 reveal event scheduled for June 4, but the company indefinitely postponed the showcase out of respect for the worldwide protests against police brutality sparked by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4,” Sony tweeted on June 1. “While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration, and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”

This PS5 event was originally announced on Friday, May 29, and was supposed to “give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday,” according to PlayStation Blog. Players are hopeful this will include a teaser trailer for God of War 5 after all of the hints Barlog has been tweeting.

WHEN IS THE GOD OF WAR 5 RELEASE DATE?

Santa Monica has not officially announced the fifth entry of the God of War series, but a reveal could be just around the corner based on a recent job listing.

Two openings for the game studio were published online in late April: one was for a Lead Writer, and the other was for a Technical Art Lead. Both job descriptions do not mention what game they’d be focusing on, but the summary of the Lead Writer’s responsibilities make it sound like the role will be writing a story from scratch rather than continuing a narrative.

The story writing for God of War (2018) was helmed by Barlog, Matt Sophos, and Richard Gaubert who are all still currently working for Sony Santa Monica and presumably God of War 5. The studio may want to grow its writing team, but in a Kotaku interview from April 2018, Barlog suggested the God of War writing team had more than enough ideas to work with.

He stated that the team had enough story ideas for five new games. He later clarified on Twitter that he was speaking candidly and that there isn’t a plan for five more God of War titles, but it sounds like they have plenty of material to work with for God of War 5.

If Santa Monica is on the verge of beginning a new project, gamers could get a God of War 5 release date announcement near the 2020 launch of the PlayStation 5. Expect more news on all things God of War as Sony prepares to unveil the PS5 during the 2020 holiday season.

WHAT WILL THE GOD OF WAR 5 PLOT BE ABOUT? WILL THOR BE IN IT?

Kratos battles Baldur, the Norse god of light, one final time at the end of the game. After defeating him, Kratos and Atreus travel to Jotunheim to scatter the ashes of Kratos’ wife and Atreus’ mother, Faye. That’s where they discover that Faye was a giant called Laufey, making Atreus half-god and half-giant and that he has another name: Loki.

As Kratos and Atreus journey back home, Atreus peppers his father with questions about what his true identity could mean and about his mother’s legacy. Kratos deflects most of them, almost perfectly setting the stage for a sequel.

The death of Baldur might have also teased Kratos’ next major challenge in God of War 5: Ragnarök. The cataclysmic event, also known as the “Twilight of the Gods,” is a prophecy in Norse mythology that is said to bring about the death of many gods.

God of War has played fast and loose with mythological lore throughout its history, but Baldur’s death is the first mark of the coming of Ragnarök. Plus, a secret cut scene at the end of the game shows Thor coming to confront Kratos, suggesting that something big has just been put into action.

There’s a lot for Santa Monica to work with for a sequel.