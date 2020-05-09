God of War 5 Release Date, Story And Everything You Should Know

- Advertisement -

God of War 5 is among the most anticipated games which fans are extremely excited to perform. The previous episode in the series was amazing and won”Game of the Year” along with several big sports awards. Santa Monica Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will create the following God of War sequel and it is kind of verified despite any official announcement

Kratos and Atreus will return in the Norse mythology and Thor fighting and bringing Ragnarok in the God of War game. Here is all you need to know about the”God of War 5″ launch date, story, gameplay, rumors, and other upgrades.

When Can the God of War Sequel Release?

Santa Monica is in the big sequel to the God of War series’ development. It’s more unlikely to launch on PS4 instead it will be expected to be released on the upcoming PS5.

It takes five years to expand the God of War launching because of the structures of this game engine. All of Santa Monica must perform for a look-up is to reoptimize the engine and build a whole new plot.

The AAA Title Is in Production. Cheers!!

The motion capture for the new God of War title has begun by Sony Santa Monica.

Officially, God of War 5 tames Sony Santa Monica in the PS4 Edition of God of War. Sony Santa Monica launched a PS4 motif which includes a concealed teaser for things to come, as seen by an eagle-eyed Reddit user. The subject of the year’s God of War’s first anniversary was”Ragnarok’s coming,” as we mentioned previously.