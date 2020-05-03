God of War 5: Release date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And Everything you have to know!

- Advertisement -

BACKGROUND:

The action cum adventurous Game God Of War was Created by Santa Monica Studios and Released by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Being, a part of the oldest play station series, the game took the breath away from many players. Since 2005, when it made available to all game lovers it every time rewrites its record.

Most of the game concentrates on Norse mythology, although the prior versions of this game took its inspiration from mythology.

The franchise was a great hit, and it keeps the same pace for later versions. The series has hooked many users to it because of the introduction.

God of War received universal acclaim for its narrative, world design, art direction, music, graphics, characters, and combat system. Many reviewers felt it had successfully revitalized the series without losing the core identity of its predecessors.

It has been hailed as one of the greatest video games ever made, receiving several perfect review scores, tying it with the original God of War (2005) as the highest-rated game in the series, as well as one of the highest-rated PlayStation 4 games of all time on the review aggregator Metacritic.

Release Date Of God Of War 5:

The God of War series in 2018 took long to get featured. The wait was so long and intense. It tests the patience of game lovers, but for now, the fifth season would not go more time in the making through the previous predictions state that it should be screaming the screens in 2022. But it seems the creators won’t prolong it more, so we can expect in early 2021 maybe.

Plot and Expectations:

The release of God Of War season 5 is so concerned, there is no official announcement by the creators, or the respective studios have been made. But when we got to know we are on the step to send you updates.

We can also expect this season is going to be more thrilling, making fans to hold on their breath. The praises of the show have been eagerly waiting for season 5 to be featured. We need to wait and watch until the show airs on screens again until then we need to keep the thrill to ourselves.