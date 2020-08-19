Home Gaming GOD OF WAR 5: Future Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything Here
Gaming

GOD OF WAR 5: Future Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything Here

By- Tejeshwani Singh
 It is an action-adventure developed by Santa Monica Studio published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. On April 20, 2018. It is a PlayStation game, and Norse leads eight series of God of War and this series. There are two characters: Kratos is the only playable character and his son Atreus.

GAMEPLAY

It is a third-person action-adventure game. It has featured with an over-the-shoulder free camera. The game has a continuous shot with no camera cuts. The player controls character Kratos in combo combat. Kratos does not use his signatures. He will be upgraded with runes for magical ruin attacks. Kratos uses hand-to-hand fight introduced in Ascension. He has a pair of blades to chains that can swing in various movements.

There is a “Rage” ability called Spartan Rage. It fills during combat. They will have a currency called HackSilver in crafting and purchasing new items. When the meter is full, a grab-prompt is displayed. A button is used for Atreus; it depends on the mission in the game. Arrow’s affect the enemy’s health.

GOD OF WAR 5
If more than one enemies ganged up, he is knocked out. Depends on the enemy, Kratos rip in half or grab them. They are provided with a variety of options like he can freeze and enemies in a place. The player may choose to control his son. There are some items like Iounns Apple, Horns of Blood Mead, which increase health to maximum, rage meters respectively.

If a player needs assistance, then he can press a button to control. A pair of blades are attached to chains that can be swung in various directions. If the stun meter fills fully, it is helpful to defeat more enemies. Players can find more chests contains random items. One summon squirrel Ratatoskr will dig up for health and rage meters. Odin had killed as he believed Tyr aiding the giants and tries to overthrow him.

Tejeshwani Singh

