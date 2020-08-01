God Of War 5: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, Release Date, And Trailer Updates !!

Sony Playstation Exclusives are a pleasure, and there is a reason that a number of the games remained exclusive. One of the most profound franchises God came a very long way and regarded as one of the most significant franchises gaming industry ever had.

As the franchise rebooted the series at its final 20, God of War is now heading to its fifth edition. God of War was a nightmare of a masterpiece that featured the Baldur as an antagonist directing the franchise into Norse Mythology.

From Greek to Norse, God of War made an immediate effect on the gamer audience and using its launch; the franchise will likely be undisputedly the greatest.

God Of War 5 Storyline

After the notable appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor played a critical part in the franchises. Following that, Thor getting familiar with the crowd, and now, the character is heading to God of War franchise. In the conclusion of God of War, Thor was standing outside the whereabouts of Kratos and called him upon since Kratos killed his brother and Odin’s son Baldur.

So. In the next edition, we can see Thor as an antagonist. Also, Odin may be on the exact same page. There will be trouble for your Kratos as he about to face one of the characters in the whole universe.

God of War 5 Expected Release Date

We are currently anticipating its exclusives, and there are some weeks left for Playstation 5 launch and Spider-Man already teased. So now what’s the deal for God Of War, there are speculations that the game is at the development and we could expect it’s coming after two years of the next-gen console releasing.

More information about the game

Many info about the game was obtained in the teasers or job openings. Lately, a job posting has been posted on June 14 by Santa Monica which necessitates, “understanding of God of War (2018) and also be in a position to talk in-depth concerning the combat system, mechanisms, and enemies.” Later on, this lineup was eliminated. This could possibly be attributed to avoid any suspicions. But, it appears that the game will release soon and remains in the development stage.