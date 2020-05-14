God of War 5: Characters, Story, Gameplay, Release Date And Everything You Should Know

- Advertisement -

God of War is an”action-adventure” gaming franchise led and made by David Jaffe at the Santa Monica Studio of Sony Computer Entertainment, God of War launched its first season on 22nd March 2005 on the PlayStation 2 video game console. It was the first installment in the collection of the chronologically along with the same name.

God of War 5 Characters:

The protagonist of God of War 5 is “Kratos”, a Spartan warrior who serves and worships the Olympians Gods. Other figures include a host of Greek gods, including Athena, the Goddess of Wisdom and Kratos‘ mentor and ally; Ares, the God of War and Main antagonist; Poseidon, the God of the Sea; Aphrodite the Goddess of Love and Sexuality; Zeus, the King of the Gods; Artemis, the Goddess of the Hunt; and Hades, the God of the Underworld.

God of War 5 Story:

There’s a teaser trailer published currently. The God of War is based and needs to require revenge following his family murdered the God of War Ares. God of War Season 5 will last the story left off by the past God of Warand research Norse mythology in greater detail, even as the main God of War trilogy did with Greek mythology.



God of War 5 release date:

No date has been announced. It took five years because it had been necessary to rethink characters and a new set to develop God of War 4. But in this case, it is projected that the launch could take place in 2020 or 2021.

God of War 5 Gameplay:

The combo-based battle is depicted by God of War’s gameplay through the gamer’s main weapon, the Blades of Chaos and a secondary weapon acquired later in the game. It features puzzles, platforming elements occasions that need the game controller actions in time to defeat foes that are stronger of the gamer. The players have the ability to four attacks and power-enhancing features as alternative combat options. Yet the gamely of God of War 5 is likely to stay as it had been though we expect some additional attributes.