GOBLIN SLAYER SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot expected and everything you need to know so far about it

Hideyuki Kurata and Yosuke Kuroda write the anime adaptation of the series Goblin Slayer. The series received positive reviews and became immensely popular. And it is full of dark fantasy. It is an anime adaptation series of the famous Japenese light novel series of the same name. The unique light series has been written by Kumo Kagyu and illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki. The first network of the series is AT-X, Tokyo MX, Sun Tv, and BS11. Indeed, you can also watch the anime series on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

RELEASE DATE:

The anime film titled Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown was premiered on February 1, 2020.

The series is renewed for a second season. The series is delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. So it is likely that we will get season 2 in mid-2021.

TRAILER:

The trailer has been released already. Click on the link below to watch the trailer of season 2.

CAST:

The Voice cast is in Japenese. The cast is Goblin slayer by Yuichiro Umehara, Priestess by Yui Ogura, High Elf Archer by NaoToyamal, and Dwarf Shaman by Yuichi Nakamura.

Voice cast in English dubbed is Goblin slayer by Brad Hawkins, Priestess by Hayden Daviau, High Elf Archer by Mallorie Rodak, Dwarf Shaman by Barry Yandell.

STORY PLOT:

The second season is likely to start from where the first season ended. The story revolves around a Goblin Slayer, as the title suggests. Goblin Slayer is an adventure that wants the destruction of the goblins. He saved a 15-year-old girl, an inexperienced priestess, who came with her friends to complete a contract involving trolls, which goes wrong.