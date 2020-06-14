Goblin Slayer 2: latest updates about Release Date, Cast, Plot And Official Feedback For The Story

- Advertisement -

We have not forgotten about the controversies when Goblin Slayer debuted. The show is set to have another season now. Goblin Slayer is a dark fantasy anime that includes a lot of brutal killing which was not appreciated by many. But still had a good run and was loved by many. The dark fantasy novel was written by Kumo Kagyu. The show aired from October to December 2018. Following the series, a movie Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown was released in February 2020 which also received a good response. At the end of Season One,we saw that it ended with the title card that said, “ Goblin Slayer will return” which confirmed the upcoming seasons.

About the show:

The show is all about adventure. The story takes us into different dimensions. According to the manga, the next season is supposed to feature Dark Elf. So, Orcbolg will be against the Dark Elf. The new season will also be around the Festival arc. If you’re aware of the manga, you will know what you will be witnessing next. We will get to see more of the Goblin Slayer. At the end of Season One,we saw him removing his helmet to celebrate the victory. The show also created a lot of controversies in season one for its sexually graphic content but that didn’t stop the show. The show still has a huge fan base.

Goblin Slayer Season one is available in Funimation for English episodes.

Release date and trailer:

The release date of the show has not been announced yet. But the show might have been delayed due to the global pandemic. It’s been two years since the release of season one so fans are expecting the show soon. The show will be released by 2021 or 2022.

There is no official trailer available for now, for Season two.