GLOW Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All News!!

GLOW season three delivered a major shake-up for the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling as they took their wrestling show all the way to Las Vegas.

Confirming its place as one of the best shows on Netflix, GLOW’s third season saw the comedy-drama continue to be funny and affecting, tackling big issues such as workplace inequality and racism.

The bad news though is that this will definitely be the final season. That’s a shame, because the showrunners certainly had plans for more potential seasons.”We have hundreds of ideas of what we want to happen, both in Vegas and beyond,” Carly Mensch told The Hollywood Reporter before the show’s season three renewal.

Alison Brie also wanted six seasons, so could Netflix change its mind about the show ending with season four to grant Brie her wish?

“The truth is that we’re so fortunate with this group of people making this show,” creator Liz Flahive says. It’s so fun and healthy and satisfying and that’s no small thing. We feel very fortunate, that’s another thing we all really love going to work, and we’d like to keep going to work.

Series three ended up on a bit of a cliff-hanger, so you can understand why the show runners might have been a little worried the series wouldn’t return.

This show has a big heart and a big cast and big story to tell, and other people are not going to set that limit for us. We can’t do that, because it wouldn’t be fair to what we’re trying to do.

Ending of GLOW season 3: Introducing the Setup of Season 4

Speaking to Digital Spy after the third season aired, star Kate Nash said: “God, I hope [season four happens].”I hope so, I think [there is] definitely more story to tell.

“I think this season it opened up all these kinds of details.”Now that we know season four is definitely on the cards, let’s look back at how season three set up a number of brand-new story arcs.

GLOW season 4: Expected Release Date

Season three landed a couple of months later than expected on August 9, 2019, instead of the usual late June releases for both seasons one and two.

When Netflix decommissioned the show for a fourth season, we expected it to arrive later in 2020, probably around early August in line with season three.All bets are off now, of course. Shooting was scheduled to start on February 18, and end on May 27, and we got our first look at the production on February 19, when Alison Brie shared a shot of a wrestling ring on her Instagram.

GLOW season 4 cast: Who’s coming back?

Well, Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin for sure as Ruth and Debbie, respectively. The show revolves around their friendship, even if it might be affected by Ruth’s decision at the end of season three.

GLOW season 4 trailer: When will it land?

After Netflix officially commissioned season four, it looked like we’d probably have to wait until June 2020 to see the first trailer that’s if the show had hit its August air-date, which would have been consistent with season three. The first trailer for the third season arrived on June 17, 2019. However, now that the production has been shut down, we don’t know if there’s enough footage for a teaser trailer to tide over fans, let alone a full look at the next season. We will, of course, update you as soon as there’s news, so do keep us bookmarked for all the latest information about the future of GLOW.