GLOW Season 4 Has Been Canceled: Netflix Canceled The Show In October After Previously Renewing

Netflix canceled the show in October after previously renewing it for a fourth and very last season. Two weeks after Netflix introduced it isn’t bringing GLOW returned for a fourth and final season, the lady actors of shade launched a statement outlining beyond the worries that they had with the show.

Britney Young, Sidled Noel, Suita Mani, Ellen Wong, Kia Stevens, and Shakira Barrera posted a letter that they had dispatched to GLOW’s creators and government manufacturers Liz Glaive and Carly Mensch and goat manufacturer Jennie Kohan over the summertime.

In the letter—dispatched months before Netflix canceled the series—they wrote that, despite the fact that they have been extraordinarily grateful for their roles on the display, they also felt “disempowered.”

“GLOW has been advertised as a diverse ensemble, however for each person various forged individuals, it has by no means lived up to those ideals,” the letter study. “Since season one, the display has planted racial stereotyping into our person’s life, yet our storylines are relegated to the sidelines in handling this conflict or have left us feeling like checked boxes on a listing….

There is extraordinary support, love, and camaraderie amidst the GLOW forged, and it has to move without announcing that we are not right here to take down our white castrates or our display, but to elevate us all in a deeper, greater significant manner.”

The women also talked about there had been no individuals of color inside the writers’ room “this season. It is a huge oversight to be writing our narratives without all people else to symbolize us except ourselves…

The meta-narrative of our show—actors coping with the struggle of perpetuating stereotypes with a purpose to have the possibility—is exactly what is happening in our real existence,” they wrote. “We experience each devalued in our skillset and simplest valued for the diversity that we convey.”

Barrera, Mani, Noel, Stevens, Wong, and Young stated that Glaive, Mensch, and Kohan—in addition to Netflix executives—have been short to do so after receiving this letter over the summer and installation an open dialogue. “I was so afraid to talk on these troubles to my bosses, whom I admire and suppose is so great, but changed into deeply moved via the aid of my fellow castmates,” Mani wrote.

Added Young, “Our worries have been met with responsiveness and responsibility; accompanied via numerous emotional, sincere, and supportive Zoom calls where our producers worked with us to plan a plan for season 4 that could treat our concerns.

I do no longer take this collaboration as a right because it’s very rare in this industry, but to really placed trade into action is something this world desires extra of.”

Young said that whilst she’s very sad lovers will never see the one’s modifications, “This enjoy has empowered me in such a lot of ways, each individually and professionally.”

Creator and government manufacturer flashier wrote on her personal Instagram page, which Glamour has permission to reprint: “A few months in the past, Britney, sidle, Kia, Ellen, Sunni, and Shakira wrote us a letter.

Together they spoke up privately about a variety of things they were questioning and feeling about GLOW. They desired modifications. The letter changed into tough to read. It became harder due to the fact so much of what they stated resonated with us.

“We got here together and had hours of tough, emotional, nuanced conversations on Zoom. We moved beyond the letter and were given very particular. About days. Moments. Episodes. Arcs. Choices. We all made ourselves exceptionally inclined. And then Carly and I went away and talked and concept more. And then, we took movement.

We talked about our plans with Netflix. And then we brought our plans of new storylines, new depths, new methods, and new hires for manufacturing—lower back to the women.”

Flashover went on to mention that “Netflix getting rid of our season four-way something more than truly no longer ending our display. We had extra paintings to do on such a lot of fronts. Work in an effort to never be seen. Work that we all deemed essential just wasn’t at the end essential to our community ultimately.”

To be clean, flashier and the ladies are not pronouncing Netflix canceled the show due to the changes that had been going to be implemented. If anything, they indicate that Netflix was nothing but supportive of the adjustments set to take place. The letter in reality suggests season 4 was going to be a recreation changer, that’s why the cancellation is particularly disappointing.

Flashier ended her be aware by way of pronouncing, “We wish we had gotten to speak about all of this within the context of freeing our fourth and final season. But the women will speak to what this all way to them. Read their letter. Read their posts.”

Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maroon, Britney Young, Kate Nash, and the whole ensemble forged of GLOW reunited for a Livestream panel five days after Netflix formally introduced it would now not circulate forward with the show’s fourth and very last season.

During the occasion—moderated with the aid of Glamour West Coast editor Jessica Rudolf to benefit voting projects Headcount and #Good Vote—the cast confirmed their interest in doing a movie to shut out the collection.

“There’s a petition obtainable, and it’d be a completely exciting factor that Netflix may want to do if they desired to do it,” Maroon said, echoing his previous feedback on his Instagram Live about wanting to do a movie. “I assume it might possibly clear up the problem.

It could be a laugh to do, it’d be easy to do, but whom the fuck knows what they’re going to do. I think it’s a fantastic idea, and I wish human beings rally enough in the back of it to raise the pursuits of the executives over there.”

When asked if the solid might be on board with a movie send-off, everybody nodded in agreement, with numerous cast contributors saying, “Hell yes.”

The forged have been filming season four whilst manufacturing shut down in mid-March due to the pandemic. Deadline additionally mentioned that the series regulars have been paid incomplete for the season.

“We scheduled this Zoom while we notion we nevertheless had a season 4, so it seems like we invited you to our wedding ceremony and then the groom had sex with a cross-eyed cocktail waitress and now we’re all just under the influence of alcohol at the venue collectively, and we’re like, ‘Enjoy the quiches now because it’s over,’” Gilpin stated. “If this wedding is a funeral, let’s make it one of those amusing, brilliant ones.”

The solid was given emotional discussing their favorite recollections from the show, explaining how being part of the ensemble made them the sense they belonged. “I learned that GLOW turned into where I needed to be,” Young stated.

“I had been dreaming about being an actor all the time, and by no means thought I would be doing this. I found out I shouldn’t have been scared to chase this dream within the beginning as it’s truly wherein I changed into alleged to be.”

Jackie Torn (Melrose) also expressed what the display intended to her. “I type of fancy myself as this powerful whine who is difficult and robust, and I didn’t comprehend till we did GLOW how regularly I repeatedly informed myself I couldn’t do something.

I had this internal voice that stated, ‘You’re not strong, you’re no longer athletic, your handiest value is that you’re funny, you’re now not as pretty as all of us else, you’re now not as young as everybody else, you’re too passive, you’re an excessive amount of….’ I’ve been acting considering the fact that I was nine, and I was given GLOW in my 30s.

I had quite a few years of people pronouncing, ‘It’s not you, man,’ and I didn’t be aware of a number of things I advised myself I couldn’t do. And GLOW reversed it and gave me quite a few my fees again.

It gave me those friendships and this confidence and this feeling that I am more than this individual that could just make people snigger.”