GLOW SEASON 4: Cast, Release date, Trailer announcement date and all latest updates

ABOUT THE SERIES:

GLOW season three delivered a major shake-up for the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling as they took their wrestling show to Las Vegas. It is sure to confirm its return on Netflix screens. The season three delivered a major shake-up for the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling as they took their wrestling show to Las Vegas. Its finale sets up for another complete change in dynamics in season four, so, luckily, the show has been officially renewed. Sadly, this will be the last season.

CAST:

Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin for sure as Ruth and Debbie, respectively. The show revolves around their friendship, even if it might be affected by Ruth’s decision at the end of season three.

We can surely expect all of the cast to return for season four, including the likes of Marc Maron as Sam (confirmed), Britt Baron as Justine, Chris Lowell as Bash, Kate Nash as Rhonda (confirmed) and Sydelle Noel as Cherry.

STORY PLOT:

After spending a year doing the show in Las Vegas and with another year on the cards, Debbie makes a big move and goes behind her boyfriend JJ’s back to team up with Bash and buy a TV network.

As everyone is heading back for the Christmas holidays, Debbie tells Ruth her masterplan. Bash is making her the president of the new network and she’s going to create a new wrestling show with new characters, as they had no legal TV rights to the GLOW ones.

RELEASE DATE:

When Netflix recommissioned the show for a fourth season, we expected it to arrive later in 2020, probably around early August in line with season three.

TRAILER:

The trailer will be released in June this year. We all are sure looking forward to it. Till then, stay tuned on the moscoop for all the latest updates.