Ginny & Georgia Review: Netflix Show Is Never Able To Find Its Own Way.

The digital age will have you believe that Netflix’s latest show, Ginny & Georgia, featuring a 30-year-old free spirit named Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her strict 15-year-old daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry), is Heimat. Refrain from doing so. It is, in truth, something much more important and precious.

It’s garbage. Even better, it’s good garbage. Unless and until anyone introduces a category for Most Absurdly Entertaining Entertainment or Series Most Aptly Described as Desperate Housewives Meets Gilmore Girls, it does not merit a single award. It can then walk away with a reward. Not in the past.

It’s a lot of fun, particularly once Howey stops chewing the scenery too much (or you get used to it – I’m not sure which, but the ultimate result is thankfully, and less exhaustingly, the same) as Georgia, the southern belle, sex bomb, and con artist. Gentry gets a little more to do than roll her eyes and be her mother’s uptight foil at the end of the first episode, which is even more enjoyable.

The distinction between junk and professional television is how much self-referentiality it has and how much it feels it can get away with. Georgia, for example, yells at Ginny at one point, “This stereotypical, angsty teenage thing you’ve got going on is so boring!” This, in turn, excuses and validates the fact that Ginny is nothing more than a stereotypical angsty adolescent and, in comparison to her sexy, weed-smoking, bohemian mother, very boring.

You see, they acknowledged it! So we can all move forward, unified by experience, with the writers free of the need to do something about it now, and any remaining desire for more in the audience firmly silenced.

G& G delivers in terms of plot. The best trash-plotting is like a roaring flood. A lot rushes by you, and you get the impression that the source will never run dry (although, unlike a river, this is largely due to the way it is scored)We’ve had the death of Ginny’s most recent stepfather, an inheritance, a relocation from Texas to Massachusetts, flashbacks to Georgia’s miserable childhood, from which she was saved by a gang of Hell’s Angels, a small face-off between the mean moms and the southern Barbie interloper, a big face-off between Ginny and her unprogressive English teacher at the new school, a fraud, a semi-sedulously sedulously.