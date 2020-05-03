GILMORE GIRLS A YEAR IN THE LIFE SEASON 2: LATEST INFORMATION AND RELEASE DATE HERE

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Netflix surprised the Gilmore girl fans by dropping a revival series, titled ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. After nine years after the conclusion of the parent series. It revolves around the complicated lives of the two protagonists from the original series, Lorelai Gilmore and her teenage daughter Rory. The revival received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Since then, fans are anxiously awaiting an update on ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ season 2.

CAST:

The main cast will include-

Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore.

Alexis Bledel as Lorelai’s daughter, Rory Gilmore.

Scott Patterson as Luke Danes.

Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore.

Keiko Agena as Lane Kim.

Yanic Truesdale as Michel Gerard.

Liza Weil as Paris Geller.

Sean Gunn as Kirk Gleason.

Milo Ventimiglia as Jess Mariano

Matt Czuchry as Logan Huntzberger.

STORY PLOT:

Despite being in a relationship with Paul, Rory pursues a no-strings-attached affair with Logan Huntzberger, who already has a fiancé Following Richard’s death. Later Lorelai and Emily attend joint therapy sessions and eventually mend their relationship. After struggling with compatibility issues, Lorelai finally proposes Luke and the two get married. In the end, Rory reveals to her mom that she is pregnant. Therefore, the second season might revolve around the identity of the father of Rory’s unborn child. It might also showcase how Rory handles her pregnancy. The pregnancy might make Rory realize her responsibilities, and we might see some drastic development in our favourite character’s arc. We might also get a glimpse of Lorelai and Luke’s married life.

RELEASE DATE:

We will have to wait until Netflix makes an official announcement. We can expect ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ season 2 to release sometime in 2022 on Netflix.

TRAILER:

The trailer of season 2 isn’t out yet. But to get a brief outlook check on the link below to watch the trailer of season 1.