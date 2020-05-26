Home Celebrity ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ is finally happening! Here is...
‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ is finally happening! Here is everything you need to know !

By- Sundari P.M
‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ is finally happening! Here is everything you need to know!

             After Season 1 which was released in November 2016, Season 2 is officially confirmed and is to be released in November 2020. Gilmore Girls originally ended in 2007 and the fans wanted to see Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino’s original ending. And then the series was revived by Netflix after eight years as Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The show was very successful with positive critics and high ratings. Now the season 2 is officially confirmed. 

The cast of ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ Season 2:

            It is officially confirmed that the cast of Season 1 will be included in Season 2. So the cast of Season 2 will be Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore, Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore, Scott Patterson as Luke Danes and a few other members might well be included.

What will be the plot of Season 2?

               The show might continue to develop from season 1. The second season can also be around Rory. There are also a lot of fan theories about Season 2 including that Kirk Gleason is Taylor Doose’s son. Some fans are speculating that Logan is Rory’s Christopher, proving him to be the father of her baby. Nothing is yet confirmed officially.

Release date and trailer of ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’

             Netflix renewed for the new season after three months of Season 1. But there is no official information about the filming progress from the production. The filming might well as be affected by COVID 19 pandemic. So the release of the trailer is unsure for now and the date of the release is also not yet confirmed. 

Loren Graham also mentioned to IndieWire last June that she understands how much the show means to fans, “As much as the show means to me, it possibly means even more to the people who love it,” she said. “They’ve re-watched it many times, they’ve taken it with them to a different age, they’ve shown it to their kids. You can’t ever escape it, and my feeling now is that you shouldn’t try.”

The fans are eagerly hoping for further updates from the team.

Sundari P.M

