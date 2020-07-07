Get ready to know who is watching Hanna this time

- Advertisement -

Amazon’s version of 2011 made action thriller directed by Joe Wright (Darkest Hour) somewhat copied the film, Hanna. T hen they went further and opened up a much larger universe and was explored in a potential Hanna season 2.

Amazon had officially renewed Hanna for the second season just two weeks after the first one’s release.

Release date of the sequel

Hanna season 2 has been scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime July 3, 2020. It was announced to be released in May 2017. Hanna was expected to be released in late-2018 but was then scheduled for March 2019. It got further delayed, and now the date has been finalized to be July 3, 2020.

The cast of the sequel

The main cast includes Esme Creed-Miles as Hanna, Mireille Enos as special agent Marissa Wiegler, Khalid Abdalla as Jerome Sawyer, and Dermot Mulroney John Carmichael.

High profile actors like Dermot Mulroney are playing John Carmichael, Anthony Welsh will portray Leo Garner, Cherelle Skeete plays Terri Miller, Severine Howell-Meri, and Gianna Kiehl are playing new Utrax trainees Helen and Jules.

The plot of the sequel

Season one of Hanna restarted the story from the film, but they also gave a drastic expansion to Hanna’s universe, and the story is expected to continue in season 2. By the end of the prequel, Hanna came to know about and met the other super-soldiers of the Utrax Regenesis program – implying she has many ‘sisters’. However, because of recruit 249 (Yasmin Monet Prince), originally known as Clara, now, all of the other Utrax trainees have rebuffed Hanna’s attempts to rescue them and then voluntarily left with the U.S. military. Without a doubt, this creates the suspense of a future conflict of Hanna (also Clara) vs. her so-called ‘sister’ as we did not see them fighting anywhere in the first season.

This year, Amazon released a teaser trailer of Hanna 2, which is intriguing enough without revealing much about the storyline. The teaser casts the new villain John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) watching Hanna through a perhaps, hidden camera, but she seems to know that she is being observed and even stares into the camera as if, straight back at him.