Gaurdians Of The Galaxy 3 : What special Marvel Universe is planning ??

Gaurdians of the Galaxy is one of the Marvel’s biggest hit. And fans are already excited to see what’s new surprise for them in the third sequel of the film.

Gaurdians of the Galaxy 3 Release date :

A report in ‘The Hollywood Reporter ‘ about actors pay for Avengers : Endgames suggest that Gaurdians of the Galaxy is plan for 2020 shoot. Means that it may take along time and audience have to wait. Because of pandemic and global lockdown filming and productions will not able to start. Meanwhile Director Jame Gunn through his Instagram post reveal that filming will only start after he completes his project on The Sucide Squad. Though it is sure that our favourite heroes will return but when it is not confirm.

Plot for Gaurdians of the Galaxy Season 3:

Gaurdians Of The Galaxy 3 will tell the continuing story of intergalactic “A Hole ” who save galaxy from Ronan. There are expectations that film will deal with fallout from Avengers : Endgames. In which Gaurdians help defeat Thanos before heading to space. There are chances that film may involve Adam Warlock ( apopular Marvel character ) . Film will deal with the fallout of lead character Gamora’s death. Chris Pratt gave a hint about Star Lords entry in the sequel.

Meanwhile everybody is expecting Thor with gaurdians because after the battle with Thanos he also headed to space with them.