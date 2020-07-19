Future Man season 3: reviews, storyline and some spoilers

- Advertisement -

Future Man:

Future Man is an American comedy-drama web television series created by Howard Overman, Kyle Hunter, and Ariel Shaffir. The first episode of the first season was dropped on 14 November 2017. The recently terminating season is premiered i.e third season on 3 April 2020.

Future Man season 3:

“A true artist never repeats himself” is stated in the first episode of season 3. And this show manages to embrace that ideology every year. Thus show funnily mixes things and season three takes biggest swings. The concluding chapter of the show is bolder, crazier, and more cathartic than ever before. As much as this season breaks the show’s formula and goes off the map.

The story follows the tale of a Janitor called Josh Futturman, an underachieved man in life. That is current who went on to achieve greatness by saving the entire world. Josh manages to win a video game which is considered to be unbeatable. The game naming Biotic Wars. Then he was screened from two-game characters Tiger and Wolf to save mankind in a genuine war.

The third season takes all three to unexpected places as they escape the Decathlon. They manage to run through time as refugees and end up in heaven. There is a whole slew of historical characters. It is hilarious then they had a little twist going on.

Reviews and critics:

The overall series Future Man is worth watching if you like off the wall and weird things. It is a quick binge as the episodes are not so long. You will grow to love these weird characters and get behind them in their efforts to save the world. There is time travel, revenge, sex, bullying, violence. But there are also moments where you will laugh till tears.