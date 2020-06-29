Home TV Show Future Man season 3: honest review, should watch or not
Future Man season 3: honest review, should watch or not

By- Yogesh Upadhyay

Future Man:

The story of future Man starts from season one from a man name Janitor Josh Futturman who leads a pretty dull life, Spending much of his time in videogames when he has nothing to do. Then one day, things change when he beats a video game that the rest of the world has given upon. It is the moment when his life changes and mysterious visitors from the future appear and put the world into danger, and Josh only can save it.

Future Man season 3:

“A true artist never repeats himself” is said in the first episode of Future Man season three, and his this show has managed to embrace this ideology. This series mixes things up in fun ways for each of its three seasons.

The concluding chapter of future Man is much bolder and crazier, more cathartic than ever before. From the first episode the Hullu’s next Man, everyone is hooked on the story of a gamer who beats an unbeatable game and then starts time travel. In season three, future Man starts pulling more and more things from earlier series. And at a moment audience realize this might be an end, the entire series is worth watching if one likes off the wall and wired. The episodes are concise and crisp.

You will grow to love these wired characters and get behind in their efforts to save the world. The series is packed with time travel, sex, violence, drama, blood, bullying, and some laugh at idiotic moments. The third season took Wolf, tiger, and Josh to an unexpected place, and from there, they escape and end in heaven as a refugee.

Yogesh Upadhyay

