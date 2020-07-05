Fuller House Season 6: Renewal status, plot, cast and all the latest information about the show

- Advertisement -

Fuller House is an American sitcom with three adults taking part in their kids’ lives. The show has five successful seasons, and the fifth season was released in June 2020. Fuller House is the continuation of Total House aired on ABC, which is a 1987 series. Jeff Franklin creates fuller House. The show is also known for all the best cameo roles played by famous stars. We have not yet confirmed the renewal status of the show. Here is everything we have got. The show is available on Netflix.

The plot of the show:

In the finale of the show, we saw the triple wedding. In the midseason finale, we saw all the three women marrying their respective boyfriends. The wedding was charming to watch alongside the cameo roles played by some stars. The show featured the bride and groom prepping for their weddings. Everything doesn’t go as planned, and also they face some unfortunate circumstances. Also, the couples get to engage themselves in a quiz night. In Season 6, we can expect the story of newborn Danielle. We can see some exciting plot development in the upcoming season, if possible.

The cast of the show:

Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner, John Stamos as Jesse Katsopolis, Elias Harger as Max Fuller, Soni Nicole Bringas as Ramona Gibbler, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Scott Weinger as Steve Hale, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler and Michael Campion as Jackson Fuller will be reprising their roles in the new season. There is no official information about the cast, so we cannot be sure about the show’s additional cast.

Release date and trailer:

Netflix has not confirmed the renewal status of the show. Netflix usually proves the renewal one month after the release of the latest season. So it seems like we have a little time to know about the show’s future. Recently the show is also receiving critics regarding the poor writing skills of the show. Nothing is confirmed for now.

There is no trailer available for Season 6 since the show is not in the pre-production stage.