Fuller House Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Other Latest Information Here !!!

Fuller House fans can quickly know that the series will soon be returning to Netflix for part two of its fifth and final season, regardless of what’s going on with actress Lori Loughlin.

The Full House spinoff launched on the streaming service in February 2016. Unlike the ’90s show, though, Fuller House is centered around the next generation of Tanneritos – D.J. and Stephanie (a.k.a. Candace Cameron bure and Jodie Sweetin), and D.J.’s always-quirky best friend, Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber). After three years of she-wolf shenanigans and touching storylines, D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy are getting ready to say goodbye.

Where can I watch Fuller House season 5 episodes?

Because Fuller House is a Netflix series, using your Netflix account is probably your best bet. Otherwise, Fuller House is available for purchase on YouTube, Google Play, and Vudu.

It looks like only season 1,2,3 and 4 are available on Amazon, but this could change in the coming months.

What are the Netflix release dates for Fuller House season 5?

The first half of Fuller House season 5 dropped on Friday, December 6, 2019. The second half, as recently announced by Candace on Instagram, will come to the streaming service on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

While it’s hard for Candace to say goodbye to the series, she previously told Good Housekeeping that she’s walking away with her head held high.

“If I am forever known as D.J. Tanner and everyone’s big sister, I will be thrilled and happy,” she explained. “Full House and Fuller House have brought so much joy, comfort, and love to so many people. There’s nothing more I want to be associated with than wonderful and positive things.”

Who is in the Fuller House cast for season 5?

It looks like everyone will be back. That includes — aside from Andrea, Jodie, and Candace — Soni Nicole Bringas (Ramona Gibbler), Michael Campion (Jackson Fuller), Juan Pablo Di Pace (Fernando), Elias Harger (Max Fuller), John Brotherton (Dr. Matt Harmon), and Adam Hagenbuch (Jimmy Gibbler).

And if past seasons taught us anything, it’s that more of the original Full House cast will likely also be around for season 5. That means you should expect to see Bob Saget (Danny Tanner), John Stamos (Jesse Katsopolis), and Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone) wreak havoc from time to time, as well.

Is this really the end of Full House and Fuller House as we know it?

On Netflix, yes, but as Andrea teased to people, she and her other cast members “would be up for a third [reboot]” of the series — that is, if some other network or streaming service would pick up the show.