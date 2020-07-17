Home TV Show Fuller House Season 5 Part 2: Netflix Air Date, Main Cast, Story...
Fuller House Season 5 Part 2: Netflix Air Date, Main Cast, Story Plot And More Updates

By- Rupal Joshi
Fuller House may be concluding, but that doesn’t mean that the Netflix show won’t make a dramatic exit. Season 5 Part 2 is coming soon to the streamer, and will see D.J. (played by Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) planning a triple wedding on the Netflix appear.

Fans eagerly awaiting the final scenes of the sitcom don't have long to wait.

RELEASE DATE:

The second part of Season 5 of ‘Fuller House’ is already available and streaming on Netflix. It was released on June 2, 2020.

CAST:

The main cast for ‘Fuller House’ season 5 part 2 :

  • Jodie Sweetin who plays Stephanie Tanner
  • Andrea Barber plays the role of Kimmy Gibbler
  • Elias Harger plays the role of Max Fuller DJ’s second son
  • Soni Nicole Bringas plays Ramona Gibbler
  • Juan Pablo Di Pace plays the role of Fernando Hernandez

Fuller House Season 5
Scott Weinger plays DJ’s fiance 
  • Candace Cameron Bure plays the role of DJ

STORY PLOT:

Part An of Netflix’s ‘Fuller House’ Season 5 covers the majority of the unanswered inquiries that fans had in their brains. It also brought us Steejay and the eternal love that has been between them for more than 25 years. We finally got the opportunity to see DJ and Steve get engaged, Matt and Gia married, Kimmy and Fernando engaged, Stephanie and Jimmy engaged as well. Mainly Stephanie was attempting to make sense of parenthood and what she could do that would make her make the most of her work and invest more energy with her newborn.

 

In Part B, we will doubtlessly observe the triple wedding for DJ, Kimmy, and Stephanie, and we can expect the arrival of fan-favourites like Uncle Jesse, Uncle Joey, and, obviously, Mr. Tanner himself, Danny.

Rupal Joshi

