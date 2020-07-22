Fuller House Season 5 part 2: explained, plot, release and something about this show!

Fuller House:

Fuller House is an American sitcom created by Jeff Franklin that airs as a Netflix original series. It is a sequel to 1987-1995 television series Full house. Recently part two of Season five was dropped on Netflix on 2 June 2020.

it’s coming to an end…we had our final table read today…it will definitely be a difficult few days but with all the love that is within our family, we will get through it. thank you to everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zYw6W4zRl1 — Soni Nicole Bringas (@Soni_NicoleB) November 7, 2019

Season 5 (SPOILERS ALERT):

The Tamer-Fuller-Gibblers have always been a little extra, but they truly outdid themselves in the series finale. Yes, season five is the last and final chapter of this Netflix original series. Giving the audience a triple wedding, an emotional surprise, and a dramatic fake-out. And all of them too in a single day. When she-wolf Pack’s cuddling venue is suddenly seized on their big day one of the several curses. Caused by Jimmy seeing Stephanie after midnight ladies opt for a more intimate, DIY ceremony in their backyard. The whole thing turns out picture perfect. The wedding is so spectacular that it brings out some of the most unlikely characters from the gang’s past, including CJ. CJ is the woman whose life was destroyed when Steve broke off their engagement to be with DJ honestly. Good on her not burning the place down.