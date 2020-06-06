FULLER HOUSE SEASON 5: Cast, Release date, Announcement date, Trailer and latest news

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

The ‘Full House’ spinoff first graced our screens on Netflix in 2016 and since then the series has released four seasons that focus on the next generation of Tanners: DJ Tanner and Stephanie Tanner along with their next-door neighbour and DJ’s best friend Kimmy Gibbler. And now four-and-a-half seasons later, the entire cast and crew of ‘Fuller House’ are gearing up to bid adieu with season 5B.

CAST:

The main cast for ‘Fuller House’ season 5 will feature Candace Cameron Bure who plays the role of D Tanner-Fuller. Jodie Sweetin who plays Stephanie Tanner, DJ’s younger sister. Andrea Barber plays the role of Kimmy Gibbler, Michael Campion plays Jackson Fuller, DJ’s eldest son, Elias Harger plays the role of Max Fuller DJ’s second son, Soni Nicole Bringas plays Ramona Gibbler, Kimmy’s teenage daughter, twins Dashiell and Fox Messitt play Tommy Fuller, DJ’s youngest son, Juan Pablo Di Pace plays the role of Fernando Hernandez-Guerrero-Fernandez-Guerrero, Kimmy’s ex-husband/fiancé and Ramona’s dad. Scott Weinger plays DJ’s fiance and forever-love interest, Scott Hale.

STORY PLOT:

Part A of Netflix’s ‘Fuller House’ Season 5 covers most of the unanswered questions that fans had in their minds. It also brought us Steejay and their forever love that has been between them for over 25 years. We finally got to see DJ and Steve get engaged, Matt and Gia married, Kimmy and Fernando engaged, Stephanie and Jimmy engaged as well. Mainly Stephanie was trying to figure out motherhood and what she could do that would make her enjoy her work and spend more time with her newborn.

In Part B, we will most likely see the triple wedding for DJ, Kimmy, and Stephanie and we can expect the return of fan-favourites like Uncle Jesse, Uncle Joey, and, of course, Mr. Tanner himself, Danny.

RELEASE DATE:

The second part of Season 5 of ‘Fuller House’ will be available to stream on Netflix on June 2.

TRAILER:

The farewell season trailer has been released. Stay tuned on to the moscoop for all the latest information.

Click on the link below to watch it.